'We Are Waiting For Swaraj': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PV Anvar's 'Betrayal' In Nilambur
Malappuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a sharp attack during the LDF's election campaign in Nilambur, stating that the upcoming by-election was necessitated due to a "great betrayal" by P.V. Anvar. He was speaking at the inaugural convention for LDF candidate M. Swaraj, whose candidacy, the CM said, has been welcomed not only in Nilambur but across the state.

"It's no surprise that people across Kerala have embraced Swaraj's candidature. He is a leader with a clean, impeccable image - someone who can proudly ask for votes with his head held high," said Vijayan. He added that Swaraj's integrity and experience make him the right choice, and that voters recognize the LDF's credibility when it comes to keeping promises.

Referring indirectly to P.V. Anvar, the former MLA, the Chief Minister said the Left was contesting the election because of being "cheated." While he did not name Anvar directly, his remarks made the target of the criticism clear.

"The LDF doesn't make empty promises. People have seen that we act on our word. This election is the result of a betrayal, but we are entering the contest with complete confidence," he said.

Vijayan formally launched the campaign by raising Swaraj's hand, signaling unity and strength within the LDF. He also praised Kerala's reputation as a low-corruption state, attributing that to the Left's governance model and accountability.

He criticized the UDF government, saying it only cleared welfare pension arrears without establishing sustained policies."People want continuity, not patchwork. The state needs stable leadership," he said.

Wrapping up his address, Pinarayi Vijayan urged voters to send Swaraj to the Assembly."We are waiting for M. Swaraj in the Assembly - now it's your turn to elect and send him," he said.
