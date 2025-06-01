Roger Federer To Serena Williams: 5 Tennis Players With 100 Match Wins At A Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is on the verge of joining the exclusive club of tennis players with 100 wins at a single Grand Slam. This article highlights five players who have already achieved this historic milestone.

The Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has inched closer to achieving his 100th match win at the French Open after registering his 99th win of the tournament with a victory over Filip Misolic of Austria in the third round on Saturday, May 31.

If Novak Djokovic completes 100 match wins at the French Open, the legendary player will join an elusive list of tennis players to have achieved a similar milestone at a Grand Slam. Let's take a look at five players to accomplish a historic milestone at a Grand Slam tournament.

Roger Federer is regarded as one of the greatest ever tennis players to have graced the game of tennis. The Swiss tennis legend was the first male player to achieve the feat of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. He accomplished this milestone when he defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019. A year later, Federer achieved another feat of becoming the first tennis player to complete 100 match wins at two Grand Slam events. The second 100-match win feat by Federer came at the Australian Open 2020, defeating John Millman in the third round.

Rafael Nadal is the second male to accomplish the milestone of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. Nadal achieved this record at his 'Kingdom', Roland Garros, during the French Open 2020, when he defeated his long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the final to clinch his record 13 French Open title. Nadal has dominated the French Open since his debut in 2005, and his last appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in 2024, where he was knocked out in the first round. Nadal holds the record for the most titles at a Grand Slam (14 at the French Open) and has an astonishing Roland Garros record of 112 wins and just four losses in 116 matches.

Before Roger Federer became the first male player to achieve the 100-match win milestone at a Grand Slam, there was Chris Evert, not only the first female player but also the first tennis player to accomplish this feat. The legendary tennis player achieved this milestone at the 1989 US Open, when she defeated Patricia Tarabini in the third round before registering his 101st and final match win in the fourth round at the tournament, where she lifted six titles in her 19 appearances. At the US Open, Evert has a record of 101 wins and 12 losses in 113 matches. The quarterfinal defeat to her American compatriot Zina Garrison was Chris Evert's last Grand Slam appearance.

American tennis legend Serena Williams is also in the list of players with 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. The 43-year-old is the third female player after Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova to accomplish the milestone of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. Her achievement came at the US Open when she defeated Qiang Wang of Chinese in the quarterfinal and qualified for the semifinal in 2019. Serena Williams holds the record for most wins at the US Open, with 108 in 123 matches. Her final US Open appearance came in 2022, where she bowed out of the third round, pulling the curtains down on her illustrious career that included six titles at the tournament and overall 23 Grand Slam triumphs.

The legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova became the second player, after Chris Evert, to achieve the feat of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam. She reached this historic milestone at Wimbledon, her most successful tournament, where she clinched a record nine singles titles (men or women). She accomplished her 100th match win at the 1991 Wimbledon, when she defeated Elna Reinach of South Africa in the first round. By the end of her career, the tennis legend amassed 120 match wins at Wimbledon, the most by any player, male or female, at a single Grand Slam. Her last appearance at Wimbledon was in 1994, where she lost to Conchita Martinez of Spain.