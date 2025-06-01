403
Canadian Military Assists in Wildfire Evacuations
(MENAFN) Military planes and helicopters are currently being deployed to assist in removing residents from rapidly advancing wildfires in the province of Manitoba, Canada.
These intense blazes have triggered widespread evacuations across western parts of the country, particularly in the central prairie areas such as Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Fire crews are grappling with intensifying flames and weather forecasts that predict scorching and arid conditions in the upcoming days.
Thick smoke resulting from the over 180 active wildfires, according to authorities, has spread throughout Canada and even drifted into areas of the United States.
Both Saskatchewan and Manitoba have officially declared states of emergency for the next four weeks and have appealed for support from international firefighting resources.
Other provinces, including Alberta and British Columbia, have also issued evacuation directives as the infernos continue to expand.
The northern Indigenous community of Pukatawagan is experiencing what a Manitoba representative described to a news agency as a "rapidly evolving situation", emphasizing the urgency and unpredictability of the crisis.
To safeguard those at risk, the Canadian Armed Forces, Manitoba Wildfire Service, and the province's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team have mobilized aircraft and helicopters to evacuate individuals from the remote community.
As of Friday, there remained over 2,000 people in Pukatawagan who still required transportation to secure locations.
