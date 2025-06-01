403
Residential Building Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives
(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted on Sunday in two apartments of a residential building located in the Al-Riggae neighborhood, southwest of Kuwait City, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and multiple injuries, according to a statement from the Kuwait Fire Force.
Emergency responders, including firefighting crews and Search and Rescue teams, acted promptly to control and extinguish the blaze. The official report, published by a local media outlet, did not specify what caused the fire.
Medical personnel treated several injured victims at the scene, while others in need of urgent care were transported to nearby hospitals, the statement added.
In response to the incident, the Kuwait Fire Force issued a safety advisory urging all building owners and facility managers to rigorously follow fire prevention protocols and ensure that external walkways remain clear of obstructions to safeguard lives and property.
Contradictions in casualty figures have emerged from local media. A newspaper cited Mohammed Al-Gharib, Director of the Public Relations Department at the Kuwait Fire Force, reporting six fatalities and five critically wounded, while other sources suggested injury counts exceeding 15.
Reports further indicated that the residents affected by the fire were primarily workers of African and Asian descent living in the building.
