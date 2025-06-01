Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron Urges Global Unity Amid Tensions

Macron Urges Global Unity Amid Tensions


2025-06-01 08:28:27
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron has cautioned that the United States and European nations risk undermining their reputations and facing accusations of "double standards" if they fail to swiftly address the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

His remarks underscored the urgency for Western powers to act decisively to maintain international trust and uphold shared principles.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a prominent annual security conference hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Macron urged Asian nations to form a fresh partnership with Europe.

He emphasized that such collaboration is crucial to prevent them from becoming "collateral damage" amid the intensifying rivalry between the US and China.

Among the distinguished audience members were US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and several high-ranking military representatives from across Asia.

Macron raised concerns that allowing Russia to seize Ukrainian land "without any restrictions, without any constraints" could set a dangerous precedent.

He posed a stark warning: “what could happen in Taiwan? What will you do the day something happens in the Philippines?”

He stressed the broader implications of the Ukraine conflict, stating that the situation tests "our common credibility" and the global community's ability to safeguard the "territorial integrity and sovereignty of people."

Reaffirming his stance, he insisted, "No double standards."

Across Asia, many fear that rising tensions could destabilize the region, particularly if China were to forcefully "reunify" with Taiwan, which governs itself but is claimed by Beijing.

Additionally, China’s escalating confrontations with the Philippines over disputed territories in the South China Sea have heightened regional anxieties.

MENAFN01062025000045017167ID1109621695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search