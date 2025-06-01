Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Holy Dip At Har Ki Pauri In Haridwar


2025-06-01 08:09:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Haridwar with her family, offered prayers, and took a sacred dip at Har Ki Pauri. The CM's spiritual gesture drew attention from devotees and locals alike. A peaceful and divine moment captured on camera.</p>

