Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sharmistha Panoli Row: Kangana Demands Immediate Release, Condemns Mamata Govt!


2025-06-01 08:09:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Despite deleting the video and issuing an apology, she was remanded to 14-day custody. Actress Kangana Ranaut has condemned the arrest and demanded her release. Bail plea has been filed.</p>

MENAFN01062025007385015968ID1109621677

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search