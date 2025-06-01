Sharmistha Panoli Row: Kangana Demands Immediate Release, Condemns Mamata Govt!

Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Despite deleting the video and issuing an apology, she was remanded to 14-day custody. Actress Kangana Ranaut has condemned the arrest and demanded her release. Bail plea has been filed.

