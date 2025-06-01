Dust Storm, Rains Hit Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops IMD Issues Multi Hazard Warning In Several States
|Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds
|Isolated places over Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Manipur, Mizoram
|Heavy to very heavy rainfall
|Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim
|Heavy rainfall
|Isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Nagaland
|Thunderstorms with lightning
|Isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu
Given the sudden change in weather conditions, flight operations were impacted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport, authorities posted on X.IndiGo issues travel advisory
Following the thunderstorms alert, budget carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to keep a check on their flight status.SpiceJet says departure/arrivals might get affected
Airline operator SpiceJet also posted on X, that all departures, arrivals and their consequential flights from Delhi might get affected due to inclement weather conditions in the capital. As a result, SpiceJet requested its passengers to keep checking their flight status.Also Read | IMD's ORANGE alert in Himachal Pradesh, Assam and 6 more northeastern states
Earlier, the IMD had forecast a cloudy sky with thunder and lightning on Saturday and Sunday in Delhi-NCR with a dust storm with 40-50 kmph wind followed by rainfall.Also Read | Jammu-Kashmir on IMD's YELLOW alert as torrential rains, hailstorm disrupt life
The weather department had also asked residents of Delhi-NCR to prepare for a spell of turbulent weather, forecasting gusty winds reaching up to 70 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall through the end of May.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment