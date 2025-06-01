Ukraine Drone Attack Hits 40 Russian Military Aircrafts In Massive Attack: Report
The report also highlighted that the drone attack struck military aircraft, including Tu-95 and the Tu-22, which are the strategic bombers for the Russian Air Force. Russia reportedly used these aircraft to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.
However, the news agency could not verify the statement on the development. LiveMint couldn't independently verify the report.
A video went viral on the social media platform X, which showed military aircraft on fire, alleging that those were the Russian Tu-95 heavy bombers, which were ablaze due to the Ukrainian drone strike.
Russia's Murmansk Governor also said that the Ukrainian drones attacked the region, according to a separate report from the news agency.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment