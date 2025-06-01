NBC News has reported that opposition to Israel's renewed military attacks in Gaza is growing even among Israeli reserve soldiers. Some Israeli troops have openly criticized the government's decision to continue the war, calling it“unethical.”

The activist group“Restart Israel,” which tracks dissent within Israel's military, revealed that over 12,000 current and former soldiers have signed letters opposing the recent attacks since the ceasefire broke down in March. These letters call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to end the conflict and warn that they will refuse to serve if the war continues.

Israeli soldier Yuval Ben Ari told NBC News,“I refuse to commit war crimes. The patriotic thing to do is to say no.” He appealed to the Israeli government to stop starving two million people in Gaza, expressing deep shame over the humanitarian crisis.“People in Gaza are dying of hunger,” he said, explaining that after serving in the Gaza war, he could no longer serve with a clear conscience.

Retired Israeli Air Force pilot Guy Poran added,“This has turned into a revenge war, with many civilians, including innocent women and children, being killed for no reason.” Both soldiers are among hundreds who oppose Israel's conduct in the war.

Since the new large-scale attacks launched by Netanyahu's government earlier this month, opposition among Israeli soldiers has intensified. According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, more than 54,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the deadly Israeli assault began.

The growing dissent among Israeli soldiers highlights deep ethical concerns within the military regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This internal opposition, combined with mounting international criticism, places additional pressure on the Israeli government to reconsider its strategy and seek a peaceful resolution

Without urgent efforts to end hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis, the cycle of violence and suffering in Gaza is likely to continue, further destabilizing the region and deepening divisions both within Israel and internationally.

