A US Cavalier Talks 'Imminent' War In Singapore

MENAFN - Asia Times) In his recent speech in Singapore, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pledged to defend the region against Chinese aggression and encroachment.

This should have reassured the audience presumed to be concerned about China's assertiveness. Yet, possibly, the room listening to him wasn't quite ready to believe what they were hearing.

The past few months have been full of surprises for Asia.

Technically, Japan is still at war with Russia, just as South Korea is with North Korea. And yet, both Russia and North Korea are fighting in Ukraine- a country that has been left hanging by the US because Washington is (was?) seeking to turn Russia (and maybe also North Korea?) against China.