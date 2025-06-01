60 Buses, Hundreds Of Prayers: Tulmul Mela Begins Amid Tight Security

File Photo

It was just after sunrise on Sunday when the convoy began to roll out. Sixty buses lined up at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, carrying hundreds of pilgrims-most of them Kashmiri Pandits-heading back to the Valley. Their destination: the annual Kheer Bhawani mela, one of the community's most important religious gatherings.

This year, though, something felt different. The usual crowd was thinner. Many seats on the buses were empty. The shadow of the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people-mostly tourists-lost their lives, hung over the journey.

But for people like Shruti Dhar, the decision to go wasn't up for debate.

“I am a regular visitor to Kheer Bhawani and have no fear of going there this time around,” she said, standing near her bus.“We have been witnessing such situations from our childhood days. Whatever happened in Pahalgam is highly condemnable and barbaric.”

Dhar, who left Srinagar's Sanat Nagar in the 1990s and now lives in Jammu, held her ticket and a small plastic bag of offerings close to her chest.“I want to pray for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, for the country, and for our return home,” she said.

Read Also When Cousins Become Strangers: The Emotional Fallout of Kashmiri Family Disputes From Kashmir With Care: The Village Healer Who Never Left

The convoy was flagged off by senior officials, including Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani and Jammu's Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya. Police officers watched closely as the buses departed, each carrying hopes and fears along with their passengers.

Security was tight.“All arrangements are in place for the pilgrims with regard to their safety and security and boarding and lodging en route and in the Valley,” said Karwani.

The festival is held at five temples dedicated to Ragnya Bhagwati-Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Manzgam and Devsar in Kulgam, Logripora in Anantnag, and Tikkar in Kupwara. The main day of worship is Tuesday. Devotees are expected to return the next day.

But how many people will show up this year?

“The turnout is definitely less than last time,” a senior official admitted. There's a reason for that.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam left the country in shock. Within weeks, India and Pakistan stood at the edge of war. On the night of May 6, Indian forces launched missile strikes on suspected terror camps in Pakistan. For four days, both sides exchanged fire. Calm returned only on May 10, after a mutual agreement to stop.

Saroj, who is not originally from Kashmir but is married to a Pandit, decided to make her first trip this year.“Kashmir is part of India and the attack was possibly an attempt by terrorists to frighten us,” she said.“We have to defeat their designs and visit the place in good numbers.”

Others expressed similar resolve. Raj Kumar, who now lives in Delhi, said the government should not let its guard down again.“We can't afford another Pahalgam.”

Sarla Bhat, an elderly woman in a pale blue shawl, looked out of her window as her bus pulled forward.“I have full faith in Mata that we will complete the pilgrimage without any trouble,” she said softly. For her, this wasn't just a religious journey. It was a return to her birthplace.

As the convoy moved north, past the hills and orchards of Jammu, questions lingered. Will the Valley feel safe again? Will the families return not just to pray, but to stay?

The answers may take time. But for now, a few hundred believers are making their way home, to pray for its peace and prosperity.

Additional reporting inputs from PTI.