403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Research Investigates Walnuts’ Role in Reducing Inflammation and Colon Cancer Risk
(MENAFN- EmailWire) ISTANBUL, Türkiye – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- New findings published in Cancer Prevention Research show daily walnut consumption may improve markers of systemic inflammation and reduce colon cancer risk. Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide and accounts for around 10% of total cancer diagnoses.1 Urolithin A (UA), a metabolic byproduct of the plant-derived polyphenols, ellagitannins, found in walnuts, are thought to contribute to these findings.
Researchers at the University of Connecticut analyzed the impact of 2-ounces of daily walnut consumption among 39 healthy adult participants, age 50-65, on urinary urolithins and markers of inflammation, immunity and other indicators of colonic health for three weeks prior to undergoing a routine colonoscopy.2 This clinical trial followed a preclinical study by Dr. Masako Nakanishi, an investigator in the Rosenberg lab, who first reported on these effects of walnut consumption on colon cancer.3 In the present study, researchers found that consuming a walnut-containing diet resulted in increased urinary UA levels which were linked to lower levels of several inflammatory markers present in the blood.
In addition, the study found changes in colon polyps that could ultimately prove to be beneficial for preventing the development of some cancers. Urolithins have been studied for their anti-inflammatory properties and may play a role in cancer prevention. 4,5 It is thought that higher levels of urinary UA could be responsible for these changes that were observed in polyp tissues, even after a short exposure interval to walnuts.
Dr. Daniel W. Rosenberg, the HealthNet Chair in Cancer Biology and an investigator at the Center for Molecular Oncology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, has been studying the properties of walnuts and their anti-inflammatory benefits for more than a decade. “Walnuts are an exceptional source of health-promoting nutrients called ellagitannins. These nutrients, when broken down by the gut microbiome to form urolithin A, are thought to reduce inflammation and may be responsible for reducing risk of colon cancer,” notes Rosenberg.
According to a study published in Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Saudi males and the second most common cancer in Saudi females with increasing incidence throughout the last four decades. Although the disease incidence is on the rise, still there is no systemic screening for colorectal cancer in the Saudi population. Early onset colorectal cancer is common in the Saudi population and up to 50% in Saudi patients diagnosed at late stages with regional and distal metastasis.
Reaping the health benefits of walnuts is as easy as incorporating a handful into your meals and snacks. Try some of these recipes to add California walnuts:
• At breakfast try this spiced walnuts and Greek salad parfait
• Snack on this za’atar and sumac spiced walnuts
• Make a batch of these Paneer Koftas for dinner
For more information about the role of walnuts in cancer prevention and gut health or recipe ideas, please visit californiawalnuts.ae. Please contact ... if you are interested in interviewing the researchers.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
Researchers at the University of Connecticut analyzed the impact of 2-ounces of daily walnut consumption among 39 healthy adult participants, age 50-65, on urinary urolithins and markers of inflammation, immunity and other indicators of colonic health for three weeks prior to undergoing a routine colonoscopy.2 This clinical trial followed a preclinical study by Dr. Masako Nakanishi, an investigator in the Rosenberg lab, who first reported on these effects of walnut consumption on colon cancer.3 In the present study, researchers found that consuming a walnut-containing diet resulted in increased urinary UA levels which were linked to lower levels of several inflammatory markers present in the blood.
In addition, the study found changes in colon polyps that could ultimately prove to be beneficial for preventing the development of some cancers. Urolithins have been studied for their anti-inflammatory properties and may play a role in cancer prevention. 4,5 It is thought that higher levels of urinary UA could be responsible for these changes that were observed in polyp tissues, even after a short exposure interval to walnuts.
Dr. Daniel W. Rosenberg, the HealthNet Chair in Cancer Biology and an investigator at the Center for Molecular Oncology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, has been studying the properties of walnuts and their anti-inflammatory benefits for more than a decade. “Walnuts are an exceptional source of health-promoting nutrients called ellagitannins. These nutrients, when broken down by the gut microbiome to form urolithin A, are thought to reduce inflammation and may be responsible for reducing risk of colon cancer,” notes Rosenberg.
According to a study published in Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, Colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Saudi males and the second most common cancer in Saudi females with increasing incidence throughout the last four decades. Although the disease incidence is on the rise, still there is no systemic screening for colorectal cancer in the Saudi population. Early onset colorectal cancer is common in the Saudi population and up to 50% in Saudi patients diagnosed at late stages with regional and distal metastasis.
Reaping the health benefits of walnuts is as easy as incorporating a handful into your meals and snacks. Try some of these recipes to add California walnuts:
• At breakfast try this spiced walnuts and Greek salad parfait
• Snack on this za’atar and sumac spiced walnuts
• Make a batch of these Paneer Koftas for dinner
For more information about the role of walnuts in cancer prevention and gut health or recipe ideas, please visit californiawalnuts.ae. Please contact ... if you are interested in interviewing the researchers.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment