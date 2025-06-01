403
Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah Welcomes Pilgrims and Announces Full Operational Readiness for Hajj Season 1446 AH
(MENAFN- Redhill) Makkah – 5 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH: As pilgrims from across the globe continue to arrive in Makkah to perform Hajj, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah has proudly announced the successful reception of increasing numbers of guests during the first days of Dhul-Hijjah. The hotel reaffirms its pride in being one of the leading hospitality landmarks near the Holy Mosque, offering an ideal choice for pilgrims seeking comfort, tranquility, and close proximity to Al-Masjid Al-Haram.
With its prime location just steps away from the Grand Mosque, the hotel stands out as a preferred destination for guests who seek to fulfill their spiritual journey while enjoying top-tier hospitality services that provide a serene and supportive atmosphere.
As part of its extensive preparations for the Hajj season, the hotel confirmed it has completed all operational and service readiness requirements. The services provided have been carefully designed to meet the needs of pilgrims from diverse backgrounds, and include:
• Multilingual, highly trained staff available around the clock to assist guests and ensure seamless communication.
• Tailored hospitality services that address pilgrims’ health, cultural, and religious needs during their stay.
• Strict safety and security protocols in place to maintain a safe, comfortable environment for all guests.
• Fully equipped modern facilities designed to support pilgrims’ comfort and ease after each ritual.
Hotel officials emphasized that all operational and administrative teams are working in full coordination and around the clock to ensure an exceptional guest experience. The hotel is committed to delivering warm, authentic Saudi hospitality while supporting the Kingdom’s broader efforts to facilitate a seamless and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for all visitors.
Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah remains one of the most iconic luxury hotels overlooking the Holy Mosque, offering world-class services and modern amenities in an unmatched location. These features have made it a top choice among pilgrims and Umrah visitors year after year.
The hotel concluded its statement with prayers that Allah accepts the Hajj of all pilgrims, and grants peace, safety, and blessings to the Muslim world during these sacred days.
