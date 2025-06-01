403
Joramco Academy Welcomes TVSDC President Dr. Raghda Al-Faouri for an Official Visit
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), was honored with an official visit from Dr. Raghda Al-Faouri, President of the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC), accompanied by a senior delegation. This visit highlighted the success of the collaboration between the academy and TVSDC, which aims to advance vocational training and provide new opportunities for young Jordanians in the field of aircraft maintenance.
Last year, the TVSDC signed a partnership agreement with Joramco Academy to sponsor the tuition of select promising students for the four-year program in Aircraft Maintenance for Technicians, after which the graduates of the program are guaranteed employment at the company. This agreement highlighted the strategic goals of the TVSDC in developing the skills of talented youth and upskilling them for highly demanded roles through vocational and technical education.
During the visit, the delegation met with representatives from Joramco and Joramco Academy as well as the sponsored students. These students shared their personal experiences at the academy, highlighting the tangible impact of the partnership. Dr. Raghda reviewed the academic performance of these students, ensuring their smooth progress and evaluating the positive outcomes of this collaboration.
In addition, the visit included a tour of the Joramco Academy premises, as well as the facilities of Joramco. This partnership serves as a model for how strategic alliances can equip Jordanian youth with the skills needed to thrive in high-demand, global industries like aviation.
Commenting on the visit, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer at Joramco, said, “At Joramco Academy, we are firm believers in the value of education that is aligned with industry and its needs in shaping successful career paths. The vocational and technical education help us toward our goals of supporting young talents and decreasing unemployment rates in Jordan.”
Dr. Al-Faouri further added, “This partnership is a reflection of a shared vision between TVSDC and Joramco Academy to equip Jordanian youth with specialized skills that meet global industry needs. By working together, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable career pathways and positioning our youth to access opportunities not just in Jordan, but in the global aviation market.”
