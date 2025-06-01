Development Of Transport Corridors Between ECO Countries Discussed In Iran
According to him, the 13th meeting of experts from ECO member countries took place on this day, during which key areas of development in the transport sector were considered. The discussions focused on measures to simplify border crossing procedures, promising programs in the field of maritime and air transport, digitalization of processes for the electronic exchange of transport and cargo documents, as well as the development of sustainable, "green" and safe cargo transportation. Issues of commercialization of existing transport corridors were also touched upon.
Taraffo noted that the 13th meeting of the ECO Ministers of Transport and Roads will be held in Tehran on June 1-2.
To note, the Economic Cooperation Organization includes 10 countries: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
