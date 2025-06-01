Prime Minister Announces Land Allocation For Teacher Housing, Education Sector Reforms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday announced the allocation of land for the construction of teacher housing in governorates through the Public Corporation for Housing and Urban Development, with allocations to be included in the 2026 budget as part of a comprehensive package to support Ministry of Education teachers.During a meeting at the Ministry of Education with Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah and ministry officials, attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, the Prime Minister addressed several key issues affecting educators, including delayed disbursements of emergency financial advances from the Social Security Fund. He confirmed that necessary funds have been allocated to cover all pending applications this year and expedite those still in process.Hassan directed the establishment of a broader mechanism with improved terms to provide long-term, low-interest financing through the Social Security Fund at the Ministry of Education.He also noted that an increase in the royal grant for university teachers is under consideration, alongside plans to expand the number of beneficiaries of grants and loans for teachers' children, beginning in September.The Prime Minister said that increasing the share of teachers in Jordanian Hajj missions and allowing their spouses to join is also being considered.He emphasized the government's commitment to improving teachers' living conditions, based on his field visits and direct engagement with educators. "The government's role is to support, empower, and stand by teachers," he stated, affirming that education and health remain the public's top concerns.On school infrastructure, Hassan revealed that seven new schools will open at the start of the next academic year, with another 11 set to open in the second semester. He added that 85 new schools will be constructed, 35 will be expanded, and additional classrooms will be added over the next academic year."I am not here to diagnose the situation, but to implement solutions," he said, noting that schools must reflect national values and identity. He stressed that all schools must begin their day with a morning assembly, the raising of the flag, and the national anthem, underlining that national identity is shared by all Jordanians.The Prime Minister underscored the importance of ensuring a fair and supportive environment for Tawjihi (High School Certificate) students and said the education system must graduate competent individuals rather than merely issue certificates.He highlighted the need to align education with labor market demands by equipping students with modern tools such as artificial intelligence and digital data systems. The presence of the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship at the meeting, he said, signaled the government's intent to advance technological integration in education.Hassan also cited the role of the National Council for Future Technology, supervised by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, in prioritizing the integration of technology into schools and universities, describing this as an essential path to preparing youth for the future.Mahafzah reviewed ongoing ministry projects aimed at enhancing the educational process, particularly the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings. He noted that more than 100 school projects have begun under the social responsibility initiative, with JD90 million allocated over the next three years.He announced that the ministry is drafting new regulations to reinforce school attendance, including morning assemblies and radio broadcasts. The ministry also plans to implement summer activities such as "Basma (fingerprint) Camp" in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and expand scout, guide, and school sports programs.Mahafzah said that 60,000 teachers are expected to receive training over the next three years, and efforts are underway to improve the Tawjihi examination.