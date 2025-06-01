Amman, Astana Discuss Municipal Cooperation, Strengthening Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Mayor of Greater Amman Yousef Shawarbeh on Sunday met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Jordan, Talgat Shaldanbay, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Amman and Astana and explore mechanisms for cooperation across various sectors.According to a statement issued by the Greater Amman Municipality, Shawarbeh highlighted the importance of enhancing ties between the two cities and advancing cooperation in ways that promote mutual benefit between the two friendly nations.Ambassador Shaldanbay underscored the strong relationship between Jordan and Kazakhstan and commended the progress made in Amman across various aspects of municipal work. He praised the Greater Amman Municipality's efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of services provided to residents.He also expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise in fields of mutual interest to achieve shared development goals.The Greater Amman Municipality and the Astana Municipality are linked by a twinning agreement aimed at promoting the exchange of knowledge and experience in areas such as urban planning, environmental protection, public health, and city infrastructure. The agreement also covers cooperation in cultural affairs, heritage preservation, and the exchange of official, technical, and administrative delegations.As a symbol of friendship, a street in Amman's Tariq area was named in 2010 after former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, while a street in Astana bears the name of the late King Hussein bin Talal.