Transport Minister Unveils Trial Phase Of Inter-Governorate Bus Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni and Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh on Sunday launched the trial operation of the first phase of the public transport project linking Amman with governorate centers, during a ceremony held at the Northern Complex in the capital.The event featured a presentation by Director General of the Integrated Multiple Transportation Company, Muayad Abu Fardeh, who outlined the project's operational framework and monitoring systems. These include digital platforms regulating bus departures and arrivals, as well as a comprehensive technical and operational oversight mechanism administered by the company, which serves as the project's authorized operator.Tahtamouni described the project as a strategic step that complements current developments in the capital's transport infrastructure. She emphasized that it forms part of a broader five-year plan to modernize and elevate public transportation services across the Kingdom.Upon completion of the project's phases, the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Regulatory Commission will begin upgrading transport services within the governorates and their districts to enhance system integration and ensure equitable service delivery for all citizens, she added.Shawarbeh, speaking in the presence of Land Transport Regulatory Commission Director General Riyad Kharabsheh and Chairman of the Integrated Company's Board Salah Louzi, stated that the project marks a significant step toward establishing a smart, dependable public transportation system. He noted that the initiative will improve service quality and enhance comfort and safety for users.He further described the project as an integrated transportation model between Amman and the governorates, serving as a key component in advancing the concept of sustainable transport throughout the Kingdom.The first phase of the project covers the Amman-Irbid and Amman-Jerash routes, with all preparatory steps completed, including bus system installations and contracts with operating companies. The second phase, which will include the Amman-Salt and Amman-Karak routes, is scheduled to commence gradually in August.The initiative, which reflects joint efforts by the Ministry of Transport, the Land Transport Regulatory Commission, and the Greater Amman Municipality, is built upon a modern operational model addressing technical, administrative, and regulatory elements. The project adheres to a clear timeline, aiming for full operational readiness by the end of 2025.The initiative is part of a broader plan to restructure public transportation links between Amman and key governorate centers, specifically Irbid, Jerash, Salt, and Karak, which are among the most frequently used routes. The project aims to boost service efficiency, improve passenger safety and comfort, and offer reliable, organized public transportation through newly established operating companies.