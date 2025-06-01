403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kharabsheh: EMV Energy Projects A 'Top' Priority
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, on Sunday stressed the need to review implementation program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) on a daily basis.
The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the EMV's Executive Committee with sector liaison officers and heads of Jordan's sector directorates.
During the meeting, Kharabsheh called for adhering to the timeframes for the listed projects and outlining relevant "clear and accurate" outcome indicators for this purpose and following up on the EMV's updates as a "top priority."
The ministry, he noted, is reviewing the outcome indicators for the energy initiatives for the years 2025-2029, noting that work is currently underway with sector partners to prepare implementation program for the 2026-2029, as "intensive" periodic meetings are held with partners to outline exceutive axes.
Published on the Government Performance Platform, the first-quarter report on the EMV's Executive Program featured key milestones, including funding the installation of 740 solar water heaters and drilling 6 wells in the Risha gas field.
Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with green hydrogen project developers was signed, bringing the total number of memoranda to 14, while 1 framework agreement was also concluded.
Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, on Sunday stressed the need to review implementation program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) on a daily basis.
The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the EMV's Executive Committee with sector liaison officers and heads of Jordan's sector directorates.
During the meeting, Kharabsheh called for adhering to the timeframes for the listed projects and outlining relevant "clear and accurate" outcome indicators for this purpose and following up on the EMV's updates as a "top priority."
The ministry, he noted, is reviewing the outcome indicators for the energy initiatives for the years 2025-2029, noting that work is currently underway with sector partners to prepare implementation program for the 2026-2029, as "intensive" periodic meetings are held with partners to outline exceutive axes.
Published on the Government Performance Platform, the first-quarter report on the EMV's Executive Program featured key milestones, including funding the installation of 740 solar water heaters and drilling 6 wells in the Risha gas field.
Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with green hydrogen project developers was signed, bringing the total number of memoranda to 14, while 1 framework agreement was also concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment