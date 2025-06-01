Kharabsheh: EMV Energy Projects A 'Top' Priority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, on Sunday stressed the need to review implementation program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) on a daily basis.The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the EMV's Executive Committee with sector liaison officers and heads of Jordan's sector directorates.During the meeting, Kharabsheh called for adhering to the timeframes for the listed projects and outlining relevant "clear and accurate" outcome indicators for this purpose and following up on the EMV's updates as a "top priority."The ministry, he noted, is reviewing the outcome indicators for the energy initiatives for the years 2025-2029, noting that work is currently underway with sector partners to prepare implementation program for the 2026-2029, as "intensive" periodic meetings are held with partners to outline exceutive axes.Published on the Government Performance Platform, the first-quarter report on the EMV's Executive Program featured key milestones, including funding the installation of 740 solar water heaters and drilling 6 wells in the Risha gas field.Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with green hydrogen project developers was signed, bringing the total number of memoranda to 14, while 1 framework agreement was also concluded.