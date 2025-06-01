Prime Minister Meets Rwandan FM, Minister Of International Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HE Olivier Nduhungirehe, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them. They also discussed efforts to resolve the crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.