Transform Your Workspace: Madison Liquidators Announces $5,000 Office Makeover Giveaway

The grand prize includes up to $5,000 worth of office furniture from Madison Liquidators' expansive catalog. To ensure a seamless experience, free shipping is included on all prize items, along with the option for White Glove delivery.

"We're proud to offer this opportunity to help someone transform their workspace into something truly inspiring," said Nick Niesen, CEO of Madison Liquidators. "Our mission has always been to support productivity and comfort, and this giveaway is an exciting way to give back."

Giveaway Details:



Start Date : June 1, 2025

End Date : June 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM CT

Winner Announcement : Week of July 1, 2025

Eligibility: Open to U.S. residents, 18 and older Entry Requirement : No purchase necessary

Participants can enter the giveaway here . The contest is open to U.S. residents, and there is no purchase necessary to enter or win.

Madison Liquidators encourages all professionals, whether remote workers or corporate managers, to enter and take advantage of this chance to reimagine their office environment with comfort, efficiency, and style.

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in 2015, Madison Liquidators is a leading supplier of office furniture online . Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, the company is committed to helping customers create efficient, professional workspaces through quality products, expert support, and personalized service. With a growing catalog of desks, chairs, conference tables, and office cabinets , Madison Liquidators serves organizations nationwide with fast shipping, installation options, and unmatched customer care.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators