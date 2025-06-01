403
Almost 500 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russia in 48 hours
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems have intercepted 485 Ukrainian drones across various regions of the country over the past 48 hours, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday.
The drone assault began Tuesday evening, heavily targeting border regions including Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk. The Orel Region, also near the frontier, reported the downing of approximately 135 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Even the Moscow Region, located far from active combat zones, faced a wave of 63 fixed-wing drones, according to the ministry's daily briefing. In addition to drones, Russian forces reportedly intercepted JDAM-guided bombs and HIMARS rockets.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that at least 40 drones were shot down near the capital in recent days. He noted that there were no casualties or significant property damage. Videos circulating online appear to capture several drones in flight near Moscow, with one clip seemingly showing a drone being destroyed mid-air.
In the Domodedovo district, a drone fragment reportedly fell onto the grounds of a kindergarten, prompting an emergency evacuation. Fortunately, none of the 98 children present were harmed, according to Ksenia Mishonova, the Moscow Region’s children’s rights commissioner.
The intense aerial activity forced Moscow’s major airports—Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo—to suspend operations multiple times, resulting in widespread flight delays. Similar disruptions occurred earlier this month in the lead-up to Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
