Russian Grain Exports to Africa Rise Sharply
(MENAFN) In the ongoing agricultural season, shipments of Russian grain to Africa have seen a significant increase, with exports to North African countries rising by 10 percent, according to a leading Russian trade official on Thursday.
This growth reflects Moscow’s expanding presence in the wheat market, which has traditionally been controlled by European producers.
Since July 2024, grain deliveries to North Africa have totaled nearly 15 million tons. Meanwhile, supplies to Sub-Saharan Africa have surged by 43 percent, reaching 6 million tons, stated Ilya Ilyushin, head of Russia’s Federal Center Agroexport, at the All-Russian Grain Forum, as reported by a news agency.
“We reached 80 percent of Egypt’s wheat imports, 40 percent of Morocco’s, and 35 percent of Algeria’s,” Ilyushin remarked.
He also highlighted that European grain shipments declined by 30 percent during this timeframe, primarily due to issues with the harvest.
This expansion coincides with Algeria’s reported decision last October to exclude French firms from participating in a major wheat import tender.
The Algerian Inter-professional Office of Cereals, a state agency, allegedly instructed bidders to refrain from offering grain of French origin, resulting in the contract for over 500,000 tons being largely awarded to Russian exporters.
