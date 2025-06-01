Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deceased headmaster detected inside head of historic WW2 monument

2025-06-01 07:36:10
(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred inside "The Motherland Calls", the towering WWII monument in Volgograd, where a body was discovered in the statue's head, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The 85-meter-tall statue, one of the most recognizable symbols of Russia’s wartime history, was built in 1967 by architect Evgeny Vuchetich to honor those who defended the city during the Battle of Stalingrad—one of the most significant and brutal confrontations of World War II.

Authorities revealed that the deceased was a tourist, later identified as Nikolay Chesnokov, the headmaster of the Moscow State Academy of Physical Education. Local media, including V1.ru, reported that Chesnokov felt ill during a guided tour inside the monument and died before emergency services could arrive.

The academy confirmed his passing later that day, noting he was 68 years old. Chesnokov was a respected academic and sports figure—formerly a track and field athlete, Doctor of Sciences in Pedagogy, professor, and a member of the Russian Sports Ministry’s expert council. He had led the academy since May 2023.

