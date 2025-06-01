When Cousins Become Strangers: The Emotional Fallout Of Kashmiri Family Disputes

KO file photo

By Malik Daniyal

A wise Kashmiri elder once said,“Bache chu dilas likhmut har lafz.” A child's heart records every word. And yet, too often, during our family feuds, children are absent. Not just from the room, but from the emotional spaces where love should live.

Families often carry wounds and grudges that never find healing. Whether it's a dispute over property or bitterness from a marriage alliance gone wrong, pride becomes armour, and the home turns into a battlefield.

The aangan that once echoed with the laughter of children grows cold and silent.

It's not just the headlines about high-profile family feuds or disputes settled in court that break us. It's the fractures that spread beneath the surface, turning the warmth of shared wanwun nights into uncomfortable silences.

These are the wars we wage behind closed doors.

In Kashmir, family feuds often start from small sparks. A sharp word during a chay paeth (tea gathering), a forgotten maafi (apology) after a slight argument, or pride bruised over an inheritance dispute.

But like the dry woods of our valleys, these fires rarely stay small. They spread quickly, fed by stubbornness, fear of losing face, and the unwillingness to admit mistakes. Conversations cease, doors remain shut, and invitations to family meals vanish.

Caught in the middle, the children and cousins, once inseparable like the chinar leaves in autumn, become silent casualties.

Children are not blind to these tensions. They don't need anyone to explain the rift, they feel it in the heavy silence that falls over long nights, in the uncomfortable moments during family gatherings, and in the stiff smiles at weddings. They learn early to make themselves small, to watch their words carefully, and to sail through the emotional crossfire swirling around them.

But no child should have to live this way.

Cousins who once shared secrets over gushtaba and rogan josh now pass each other in the street like strangers. Their childhood memories are clouded by grudges they never asked for.

Eid mornings, weddings, and funerals that once brought families together now become tense affairs - where sides are drawn, and loyalties divided.

The ripple effect of these feuds is deeply painful. The conflict spreads through entire khandans (families). Extended relatives find themselves caught in the middle - torn between loyalties, pressured to take sides, or forced into the painful silence of neutrality. Bonds fracture along invisible fault lines, and the family as a whole bears the burden.

The bitter irony in many Kashmiri households is that the very elders who preach kindness, respect, and ikhlaaq (morality) often become the paradox of their own teachings. They speak of forgiveness during gatherings but nurse grudges behind closed doors. They demand respect, especially from younger generations yet withhold it from those closest to them. Children watch as elders teach what family should be, but model something far different.

Children witness these contradictions with aching confusion. The words of love and family unity, often spoken at tabbar milaan (family meetings) or during festive gatherings, are undone by cold looks, whispered resentments, and broken promises behind closed doors. These early lessons in love become tangled with hurt, mistrust, and confusion.

Sometimes, family feuds erupt in sharp words exchanged or slammed doors in cramped homes. But more often, the deepest wounds come from silence: the cold shoulders at Eid prayers, the unanswered phone calls during maenz raath, and the family gatherings marked by empty seats and smiles that don't reach the eyes.

What happens to children raised in such homes, amid Kashmir's beautiful but often turbulent surroundings?

Some grow numb, locking away their feelings like winter ice on Dal Lake. Others simmer with anger, their hurt kept hidden like untold stories whispered in the Gulmarg winds. Many come to believe that love is fragile, conditional, or even unsafe.

Childhood, which should be a time of joy and growth, like the blooming of tulips, instead becomes a battleground for survival.

These children grow into adults who carry their burdens like the heavy snowfall on the Zabarwan hills. They become wary of closeness, hesitant to forgive, often unaware that they are walking the same old paths of silence and hurt taught within their own homes. These wounds shape how they build relationships, whom they trust, and how they find healing.

The damage doesn't end with one family alone. When many families carry these invisible fractures, the social fabric begins to fray. Trust between neighbours, which once was strong as the roots of the chinar trees starts to dwindle. Shared traditions lose their warmth and meaning. The values of empathy and cooperation quietly erode.

Family feuds don't just break bonds between individuals; they fracture entire communities, cultures, and generations in Kashmir. They teach us to expect division where once there was unity, suspicion where there was understanding. The valley, known for its hospitality and warmth, risks losing the very values that hold it together.

And for what? A bruised ego over a piece of ancestral land? A harsh word spoken at a wedding? A stubborn refusal to offer maafi during a funeral?

It's often easier to carry resentment than to do the painful work of reconciliation. But each grudge and each silence leaves invisible scars on the next generation.

The truth is, children don't want perfect families. They want honest ones. Families that may argue during a noon chai session, but still come back to each other with warmth. Families that are flawed, yet keep trying. Families where love may be tangled like the threads of a handwoven pheran, but it's real.

A child's deepest wish isn't for polite smiles over kehwa that mask bitterness. It's for a family that means what it says - one that lives kindness instead of just preaching it at gatherings or on social media.

Children see everything - the hypocrisy behind gifts that come with grudges, the contradictions in what's said and what's done, the broken promises that never needed words. These early lessons shape how they learn to love, trust, and heal.

So, the question for current generation of Kashmiri parents is that what kind of family do they want to leave behind? One where silence replaces speech and division replaces love? Or one where forgiveness, understanding, and honesty heal even the deepest wounds?

The answer lies in a choice. A choice to break the cycle. To be brave enough to say,“Let's talk.” To be humble enough to apologize. To be strong enough to forgive. Because the wars we start at home don't just stay there. They follow us, grow inside us, and spread into the world around us.

If we want a society built on true connection, respect, and love - it must begin in the living rooms where children first learn what family means.

The author studies at University of Delhi. He can be reached at [email protected]