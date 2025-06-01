WHO Warns On World No Tobacco Day: One In Four Adults In Afghanistan Uses Tobacco

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a serious warning on World No Tobacco Day, highlighting that tobacco consumption in Afghanistan has reached critical levels. According to WHO's official X page, one in every four adults in Afghanistan uses tobacco products.

Among the various forms of tobacco, Naswar-a type of chewable tobacco-is reported as the most common in Afghanistan. Its widespread use is largely due to its easy availability and low price, especially in both rural and urban areas, making it highly popular across different communities.

WHO expressed deep concern over the tobacco industry's targeted marketing strategies, especially towards Afghanistan's youth, particularly teenage boys. The organization emphasized that tobacco use among young people in Afghanistan is rising, posing a serious public health threat in a country already burdened by fragile healthcare infrastructure.

Tobacco consumption is a leading cause of non-communicable diseases such as lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory illnesses. The increasing prevalence of tobacco use significantly strains Afghanistan's already vulnerable health system, impeding efforts to improve overall public health outcomes.

To address this growing crisis, WHO called for urgent and comprehensive measures, including raising taxes on tobacco products, enforcing stricter laws against advertising and sales to minors, and launching widespread awareness campaigns on the dangers of tobacco use.

Civil society activists and health experts urge international cooperation to tackle this escalating tobacco crisis. They advocate for supporting educational programs that target young populations to reduce tobacco use and protect Afghanistan's future generations from its harmful health consequences.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram