403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Dead, Hundreds Arrested In France Amid PSG Champions League Victory Celebrations
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Violent celebrations erupted in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) historic Champions League win, leaving two people dead and hundreds arrested. A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the chest in the town of Dax, while a 23-year-old man was killed in a scooter accident in central Paris.</p><p>The French interior ministry reported 192 injuries and 559 arrests, with 491 of those arrests occurring in Paris. The majority of fans, however, celebrated peacefully, singing, dancing, and blaring car horns. The Eiffel Tower was even illuminated with PSG's blue and red colors.</p><p>Despite the joyful atmosphere, clashes broke out between police and fans near the Champs-Élysées avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium. Riot police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. At least 300 people were detained for possessing fireworks and causing disorder.</p><p>In a statement, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the violence, saying, "True PSG supporters are enjoying their team's magnificent match... Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke the police."</p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron, a keen supporter of rivals Olympique de Marseille, congratulated PSG on their win, saying, "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."</p><p>The Paris Prosecutor's Office reported that two police officers were injured by objects thrown at Place des Ternes, and several shops were looted in the same area. Approximately 5,400 police were deployed across Paris in anticipation of the celebrations.</p><p>A victory parade is scheduled for Sunday on the Champs-Élysées, with tens of thousands of supporters expected to attend. French President Emmanuel Macron will also host the team to congratulate them on their win.</p><p>The celebrations were marred by several incidents, including a car plowing into PSG fans in Grenoble, leaving four people from the same family injured. Two were seriously injured, and the driver handed himself over to the police and was placed under arrest. The investigation suggests that the driver may not have acted intentionally.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment