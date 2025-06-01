403
Biriyani To Dal-Bhat: 7 Popular Dishes That Are Not Actually Indian
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>7 Indian dishes that aren't actually Indian: From Dal-Bhat to Samosa and Biryani, these dishes are popular in India but originated elsewhere. Let's explore their origins and how they made their way to India</strong></p><img>Biryani is incredibly loved in India. But it was born in Persia (Iran) and came to India with the Mughals. Over time, it developed unique regional variations.<img>The name sounds Indian, but this dish was created in a Glasgow restaurant in 1971. A chef added gravy to dry chicken tikka to make it tastier, and the rest is history.<img>Dal-Bhat is a staple in many Indian meals. In Bihar and Northeast India, it's a daily meal. But it's originally from Nepal, where it's a traditional dish.<img>Gulab Jamun is a must-have at Indian celebrations. But it came from the Mediterranean region, inspired by a dish called 'Luqmat al-Qadi'.<img>Jalebi looks Indian, but it originated in Central Asia and Persia as 'Zulabiya'. Its taste and appearance changed after arriving in India.<img>Tandoori Naan has an interesting history. This bread was made in Iran and Central Asia and came to India with the Mughals. Now, it's a restaurant favorite.<img>Samosa, the perfect chai companion, came from the Middle East. It was known as 'Sambusak' and gained a new identity in India with potato filling and spices.
