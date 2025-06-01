Indigo To Add More Flights In Assam As State Pushes For Better Connectivity

Airline major IndiGo will expand its services in Assam, following the discussion with the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official release said on Sunday.

The release added that Assam's air network is going on with further expansion of air connectivity with the introduction of new flights to and from the region.

"The significant decision made by IndiGo management to introduce new flights and with stopovers of existing flights at new locations in Assam has been conveyed to the Assam Chief Minister on Sunday," the release added. A meeting took place between IndiGo senior management, in which the Secretary of Civil Aviation was also present and the Chief Minister at his 9 Teen Murti Marg official residence in the national capital on May 22, the release added the course of the discussion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma urged the IndiGo senior officials to enhance air connectivity to key locations across Assam, particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh and North Lakhimpur the Chief Minister's request, the IndiGo management responded positively with the announcement of a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025. It also announced a new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service commencing from the winter of this year IndiGo management also announced that the Delhi-Dibrugarh flight will now include a stopover at Guwahati, providing morning connectivity between the two capitals of Assam. It also said that plans are on the anvil to restructure its schedule by introducing a morning Guwahati-Silchar flight and to evaluate scheduled operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, Chief Minister Dr Sarma took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the positive development.

"During my recent meeting with the @IndiGo6E leadership in New Delhi, I urged them to enhance air connectivity to other key locations across Assam -- particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur. I'm pleased to share that IndiGo has responded positively and shared the following upcoming deployments: The Delhi-Dibrugarh flight will now include a stopover at Guwahati, providing morning connectivity between the two capitals of Assam," the post added will restructure its schedule to introduce a morning Guwahati-Silchar flight, addressing long-standing passenger demand.A new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service will commence from the Winter 2025-26 schedule. IndiGo will soon evaluate scheduled operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur."It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of @IndiGo6E in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam.I appreciate IndiGo's prompt response and look forward to their continued efforts in delivering quality service to the people of our state," the post further added.