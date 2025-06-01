Sancrox Political Advisory: Voters Rally Around Oyun-Erdene Ahead Of Vote Of No Confidence
It also finds that 53% of voters believe MPs should support the Prime Minister and his government in the confidence vote, versus 37% who think MPs should vote "no confidence" and 10% who cannot say.
Additional findings include:
-
87% demand that the vote be held publicly, with only 11% willing to allow a secret ballot.
74% want the President to remain limited to a single term, compared to 20% who would support a second term.
54% prefer a parliamentary system under the current Prime Minister, while just 32% would opt for a presidential system under the current President.
-
More generally, 52% would prefer Mongolia remain a parliamentary democracy, and 41% would prefer for Mongolia to become a presidential democracy.
These figures demonstrate that, as the vote of confidence approaches, public opinion remains in favor of continuity under Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene's coalition. Voters not only support his economic agenda - most notably the National Wealth Fund - but also oppose expansion of presidential powers.
Sancrox Political Advisory is a leading international polling and strategy firm, providing political insight and public opinion research across the globe.
Findings
Representative poll of n = 1,140 Mongolian adults. Fieldwork conducted 28–30 May 2025.
