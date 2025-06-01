Sancrox Political Advisory: Voters Rally Around Oyun-Erdene Ahead Of Vote Of No Confidence

It also finds that 53% of voters believe MPs should support the Prime Minister and his government in the confidence vote, versus 37% who think MPs should vote "no confidence" and 10% who cannot say.

87% demand that the vote be held publicly, with only 11% willing to allow a secret ballot.

74% want the President to remain limited to a single term, compared to 20% who would support a second term.

54% prefer a parliamentary system under the current Prime Minister, while just 32% would opt for a presidential system under the current President.

More generally, 52% would prefer Mongolia remain a parliamentary democracy, and 41% would prefer for Mongolia to become a presidential democracy.

51% would rather the Prime Minister stay on with his coalition government, versus 38% who prefer an MPP-only government with a new president-appointed prime minister. 67% of voters would prefer a coalition government, to 26% who would prefer for the MPP to govern alone.

These figures demonstrate that, as the vote of confidence approaches, public opinion remains in favor of continuity under Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene's coalition. Voters not only support his economic agenda - most notably the National Wealth Fund - but also oppose expansion of presidential powers.

Representative poll of n = 1,140 Mongolian adults. Fieldwork conducted 28–30 May 2025.

