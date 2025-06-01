You Can Take Krishna's Army, Not Krishna: Tej Pratap Calls Tejashwi His Arjun, Blames 'Jaichands' In X Post

A week after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and publicly disowned by his father, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday wrote an emotional message directed at his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

मेरे अर्जुन से मुझे अलग करने का सपना देखने वालों ,तुम कभी अपनी साजिशों में सफल नही हो सकोगे,कृष्ण की सेना तो तुम ले सकते हो लेकिन खुद कृष्ण को नही।हर साजिश को जल्द बेनकाब करूंगा।बस मेरे भाई भरोषा रखना मैं हर परिस्थिति में तुम्हारे साथ हूँ,फिलहाल दूर हूँ लेकिन मेरा आशीर्वाद हमेशा... twitter/Ysf2wq1rVB

- Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 1, 2025

Referring to the bond between Krishna and Arjun from the Mahabharata, Tej Pratap said that no conspiracy could ever break the bond between him and Tejashwi. In a series of posts on social media platform X, he claimed he was still with his brother in spirit.

“Those who dream of separating me from my Arjun, you will never succeed in your conspiracies; you can take Krishna's army, but not Krishna himself,” he wrote.“Just have faith, my brother; I am with you in every situation. Right now, I am far away, but my blessings were and will always be with you.”

Tej Pratap also urged Tejashwi to“take care of mummy and papa”, warning that“Jaichand is everywhere, inside as well as outside”-a clear hint that he believed betrayals were both political and personal.

Appeal to parents: 'My world is you two'

Earlier the same day, Tej Pratap had shared another heartfelt post on X, this time addressing his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. He pleaded for their love and trust, expressing pain over being cast out.

“My dear mom and dad... My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else,” he wrote.

He further alleged that conspiracies from within the party and family led to his ouster.

“Papa, if you were not there, then this party would not have existed, nor would greedy people like Jaichand, who do politics with me.”

The controversy that led to expulsion

Lalu Yadav expelled his eldest son from the RJD for six years last week. In a statement on X, he said Tej Pratap's behaviour and public conduct did not align with the values and principles the family stands for.

“The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos,” Lalu wrote.“Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice.”

“Due to these circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will have no role of any kind in the party and family.”

The move came after a controversial Facebook post from Tej Pratap in which he claimed to have been in a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka. He later said the post was a result of his account being hacked. The revelation triggered memories of his troubled marriage with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya had married in 2018, but the relationship quickly soured. Aishwarya left his residence alleging mistreatment by her husband and in-laws. Their divorce case is still pending in a family court.

Tejashwi distances politics from personal life

Reacting to the expulsion, Tejashwi Yadav, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said he supported the party and his father's decision. He drew a clear line between personal issues and political responsibilities.

“We also don't like such things, and whatever decision Lalu Yadav, the party's chief and my father, has taken, we support it. Politics and personal life are different,” Tejashwi said.

“He is my big brother, and what decisions he makes in his personal life are up to him only; what do I have to do with that? He knows all the profit and loss that his decision will incur.”

Tensions rise ahead of Bihar elections

The dramatic family fallout comes just months before Bihar's Assembly elections, expected later this year. The RJD, under Tejashwi's leadership, has been gearing up for a major political battle. Tej Pratap's outbursts and continued social media activity have created a distraction for the party at a critical time.

While Tej Pratap continues to make emotional appeals and hint at deeper conspiracies, the RJD appears firm on its disciplinary stand. With growing public interest in this family feud, all eyes are now on how it will impact the party's performance in the upcoming elections-and whether the two 'brothers in Mahabharata' will ever reconcile.

-With ANI inputs