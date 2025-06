John Brittas In Malaysia Mocks Pakistan's 'Field Marshal' Asim Munir: 'Banana Republic!'

CPI-M MP Dr. John Brittas, addressing the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, slammed Pakistan's military leadership, saying, 'This happens only in a banana republic.' He mocked Pakistan's self-proclaimed 'Field Marshal' Asim Munir and praised India's no-first-use nuclear policy. Brittas urged nations to unite against terrorism and highlighted India's efforts for peaceful coexistence with Pakistan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.