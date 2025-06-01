Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025 In Hyderabad!


2025-06-01 07:00:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri won the Miss World 2025 crown in Hyderabad, bringing home Thailand's first-ever title. She expressed pride and gratitude, thanking Telangana for the warm hospitality. Opal also shared her Bollywood dreams, calling it a 'wonderful opportunity' she hopes to explore in the future.</p>

