PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Why Toss Will Play A Crucial Role In Ahmedabad? Here's The Reason

Ahmedabad: The toss is expected to play a crucial role in the Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium today (Sunday, June 1). The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first. The two teams have faced each other 32 times in IPL history, with Mumbai holding a slight edge with 17 wins compared to Punjab's 15. In the ongoing IPL season, the two sides have met only once, with Punjab Kings winning the match by six wickets in the league stage in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings had received a second shot to qualify for the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have inched closer to booking their spot for the title clash against RCB after defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator at the same venue.

The toss factor in the PBKS vs MI Qualifier

In the ongoing IPL 2025, teams have scored over 200 runs in nine out of 14 innings across seven matches in Ahmedabad, indicating that the pitch clearly favors batting.

However, the toss becomes even more critical as the team batting first has won six out of the seven games played in Ahmedabad this season. It's anticipated that the team winning the toss will opt to bat without hesitation. Only once this season has a team chasing a target won in Ahmedabad. Lucknow Super Giants achieved this against Gujarat Titans, chasing down 181 runs with three balls to spare. However, that was a day match.

PBKS registered a solid total against GT in Ahmedabad

Punjab Kings hold the highest score in Ahmedabad this season, smashing 243/5 against Gujarat Titans in March. Scores for teams batting first this season at the venue are 243, 196, 217, 203, 224, and 235. Teams batting second have scored 232, 160, 159, 204, 186, 202, and 147.