THESE 7 Actresses Who Disappeared After Working With Salman Khan

2025-06-01 07:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several actresses who worked with Salman Khan had a smashing start in Bollywood but later disappeared. Where did these heroines go? Know the story behind them.<img>Daisy Shah made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho'. However, she wasn't seen in many notable films after that.<img>Zarine Khan debuted with 'Veer'. However, she couldn't achieve much success after that.<img>Hazel Keech, seen in 'Bodyguard', bid adieu to the industry after a while.<img>Bhumika Chawla, who starred in the blockbuster 'Tere Naam', distanced herself from Bollywood shortly after.<img>Saiee Manjrekar, seen in 'Dabangg 3', couldn't make a significant mark.<img>Sneha Ullal played a key role in 'Lucky: No Time for Love'. After that, she vanished.<img>Chandni, who appeared in 'Sanam Bewafa', distanced herself from the film world after doing a few films.

