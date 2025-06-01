Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico Replaces Backroom Judge Picks With Ballots But Will Cartels Care?


(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's June 1 judicial election-the first where citizens directly elect 881 federal judges, including Supreme Court justices-confronts a global norm: unelected judiciaries often criticized as unaccountable "protected castes."

With only 2% of crimes ending in convictions and widespread distrust in courts, reformers argue the vote disrupts a broken system already vulnerable to cartel influence.

Critics labeling the election a cartel risk face irony: Mexico's existing appointment model failed to block corruption, as evidenced by current nominees like ex-"El Chapo" lawyer Silvia Delgado and Zetas-linked Fernando Escamilla.

The overhaul, led by former President López Obrador, cuts Supreme Court seats from 11 to 9 and imposes term limits. Over 3,500 candidates compete, including 40+ flagged by watchdogs for cartel ties or criminal records.


Opponents like PAN's Federico Döring call the vote a power grab, yet Mexico's judiciary ranks among the OECD's least trusted-a reality fueling public support.

A 2025 Pew poll shows 66% back judicial elections despite risks, reflecting desperation for change in a system where $1.7 trillion in annual trade hinges on unreliable courts.



Businesses fear instability if judges prioritize populism over law, but reformers counter that backroom appointments enabled today's dysfunction.

"Democratizing justice means accepting imperfect choices," argued Senate leader Gerardo Fernández, noting electoral authorities can disqualify risky winners post-vote.

With 93 million eligible voters and turnout below 15%, the experiment may prove chaotic-yet for many Mexicans, it's a calculated gamble: replace a discredited elite or perpetuate a status quo where justice remains a commodity.

