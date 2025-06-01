MENA Clubs Back Ben Sulayem For Second Term As FIA President

Dubai, UAE, 1June, 2025: National motor sport and mobility authorities from across the MENA region have delivered another huge vote of confidence in Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), and urged him to seek re-election as President.

The 29 FIA member clubs have written to Ben Sulayem saying that his tenure“has brought vital reforms across mobility and motorsport, marked by enhanced transparency, governance, sustainability, and inclusivity.”

Backing him for a second term in office, they expressed confidence that this will“further strengthen and modernize the organization for the benefit of all its members and stakeholders.”

In a letter of support to Ben Sulayem, the clubs say:“Your vision has helped bridge gaps, inspire unity, and empower regions like ours to contribute more meaningfully to the global FIA mission.

“We now feel equal as members of the FIA regardless of our size or location. We are proud to stand behind a leader from our region who has shown integrity, innovation, and courage in driving positive change on the world stage.”

Among the senior regional officials to sign the letter were MENA FIA Vice President Mobility, Essa Hamza Al Failakawi from Kuwait, and FIA Vice President for Sport – MENA, Abdulla bin Issa Al Khalifa from Bahrain.

The clubs told Ben Sulayem:“The modernization of our institution and the strong emphasis you have placed on member engagement and regional development have greatly benefited our clubs and the communities we serve.”

FIA President Ben Sulayem has responded by saying:“I am deeply grateful for the trust and encouragement shown by the 29 Sport and Mobility Member Clubs from across the MENA region.

“This support holds special meaning for me, given my close connection to the region. I've seen firsthand the exceptional talent, commitment, and ambition that define the MENA community, and it is a true honour to have this backing.

“The work being done by clubs in both sport and mobility across the region reflects the core values of the FIA – from grassroots initiatives like the MENA Karting Cup to ongoing efforts in road safety and sustainable mobility.

“Together, we will continue to shape a stronger, more dynamic FIA – one that truly represents the strength, diversity, and potential of every region we serve.”

The overwhelming support for Ben Sulayem from his home region quickly follows another powerful endorsement of his achievements as President delivered in a letter of support from 36 FIA member clubs across the Americas.

Captions:FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem tells MENA members club:“Together, we will continue to shape a stronger, more dynamic FIA.”FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is being backed by MENA's FIA clubs for bringing vital reforms across mobility and motorsport.

-ENDS-

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.