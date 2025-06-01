Chirag Paswan May Contest Bihar Assembly Elections, Hints LJP MP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti has hinted that Union Minister and his party chief Chirag Paswan is preparing to re-enter Bihar's state politics and is likely to contest the elections.

Bharti, the MP from the Jamui constituency, is Paswan's brother-in-law and hinted about the strategic shift in a detailed post on the social media platform X.

Arun Bharti emphasised that Chirag Paswan's political focus has always been Bihar, citing the party chief's long-standing slogan "Bihar First, Bihari First".

According to Bharti, Chirag's active leadership in the state is essential for realising the vision of a developed and self-reliant Bihar.

“This is possible only when he himself stays in Bihar and leads,” Bharti wrote.

Arun Bharti, who has been touring the state as a party in-charge, claimed that during his visits to villages and districts, a common sentiment emerged among workers and citizens -- a demand for Chirag Paswan to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Notably, a unanimous resolution was recently passed in the LJP (Ram Vilas) executive meeting, urging Chirag to take the electoral plunge and lead from the front.

In a crucial political message, Arun Bharti indicated that Chirag Paswan should contest from a general seat instead of a reserved constituency, underscoring a shift in his political positioning.

"This time, Chirag should contest not from a reserved seat, but from a general seat - to send the message that he is prepared to lead not just one class but the entire state,” he added.

The social media post positions Chirag Paswan not just as a party leader, but as“the hope of all of Bihar”, aiming to redefine the politics of social justice, not only through representation but also by fighting for broader societal acceptance.

"When the leader is of the whole of Bihar, why should the scope of the seat be limited?" Bharti wrote.

If Chirag Paswan decides to contest the Assembly polls, especially from a general seat, it would mark a major shift in the state's political landscape.