Panama Rejects U.S. Troop Deployment Claims Amid Migration Policy Success

2025-06-01 06:09:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President José Raúl Mulino of Panama has dismissed allegations by former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton that Panama sought American military intervention to address migration in the Darién Gap.

Mulino labeled Bolton's claims“false and reckless,” asserting Panama resolved the crisis independently through border security measures and repatriation programs.

The Darién Gap, a jungle corridor between Colombia and Panama, saw over 520,000 migrants cross in 2023, including Venezuelans escaping economic collapse and Chinese nationals fleeing political repression.

By 2024, crossings dropped 41% to 302,203, with a further 96% decline to 2,637 by February 2025.

Panama attributes this to stricter policies and a July 2024 U.S. partnership funding repatriation flights for migrants with criminal records-1,700 expelled by early 2025.

Bolton's remarks, made in a May 2025 interview, alleged Panama reversed its post-1999 stance against foreign troops after the Canal handover.



Panama's Foreign Ministry rebuked the claims as“baseless,” emphasizing a bilateral agreement with the U.S. explicitly excludes troop deployment.

The pact focuses on logistical support for deportation flights, funded by $80 million in Panamanian border security investments and international agency collaboration.
Critics highlight tensions between U.S. border outsourcing strategies and Latin American sovereignty priorities.

Panama's approach-spending $1,200 per repatriation flight versus $4,500 per migrant processed in the U.S.-demonstrates cost-effective crisis management.

However, challenges persist, with 2,800 migrants entering from Costa Rica in early 2025 and humanitarian groups reporting increased risks for stranded individuals.

The dispute underscores migration's economic stakes and Panama's commitment to autonomous policy-making.

Official data confirms reduced crossings, yet experts warn restrictive measures may shift routes rather than halt movement.

Panama's Foreign Ministry reiterated its stance:“No foreign troops were invited, nor will they be.”

