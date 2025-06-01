403
$90M Jet Deals Drive Catarina Aviation's Shift To Ultra-Elite Clientele
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Catarina Aviation Show, now in its fourth year, will open on June 5 at São Paulo's Catarina International Business Airport with tighter guest lists and expanded luxury offerings.
Organized by real estate developer JHSF and German trade fair firm NürnbergMesse, the event targets ultra-wealthy buyers capable of spending $20 million to $100 million on private jets, yachts, or high-end cars.
Despite doubling its exhibition space to 17,000 square meters and hosting 70 brands-up from 8,000 square meters in 2024-the 2025 edition will admit only 4,500 visitors, down 25% from last year's 6,000.
This curated approach reflects a strategic pivot. By limiting attendance to one day per guest and focusing on clients linked to JHSF's luxury properties-including Fazenda Boa Vista estates and São Paulo's Cidade Jardim complex-organizers aim to streamline high-value transactions.
“The goal is quality over quantity,” said event director Vinnicius Vieira, noting that exhibitors like Airbus, Bombardier, and newcomer Dassault require direct access to decision-makers.
The show's centerpiece is the Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty, making its Brazilian debut. The jet's 73-square-meter cabin, reconfigured from a commercial airliner, allows nonstop flights up to 12 hours-enough to connect London to Los Angeles.
$90M Jet Deals Drive Catarina Aviation's Shift to Ultra-Elite Clientele
Bombardier's Global 7500, which recently transported Brazilian national soccer team coach Carlo Ancelotti, will also feature, alongside Dassault's long-range Falcon models.
Last year's event secured Brazil's first Gulfstream G700 sale at $90 million, underscoring its role as a regional dealmaking hub.
Luxury automakers Aston Martin and BMW, plus yacht builder Schaefer Yachts, round out the exhibitors, capitalizing on attendees' cross-industry purchasing power.
Organizers have rejected maintenance firms and other“non-core” vendors, arguing that jet owners delegate technical concerns to staff.
The tighter focus mirrors Latin America's growing private aviation market, which includes over 1,000 Cessna Citations and 2,100 turboprop aircraft.
With São Paulo hosting more ultra-high-net-worth individuals than any other South American city, the Catarina Show's exclusivity serves both sellers and buyers-cutting clutter while amplifying opportunities for nine-figure deals.
