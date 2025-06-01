Kerala Gets Respite From Heavy Rain, Yellow Alert In Four Districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The torrential rain in the state has subsided. While isolated heavy rainfall may continue, weather experts assess that there is no cause for concern. Kerala received 440% excess rainfall in the first eight days of the monsoon. Yellow alert continues in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

The extremely heavy rainfall has ceased, marking a break. Monsoon rains will continue, with isolated heavy showers possible. However, the intensity experienced in recent days is not expected. The reduction in rainfall is attributed to the weakening influence of the southwest winds. The monsoon commenced in Kerala on May 24th. As of yesterday, Kerala received 440.1% excess rainfall in eight days, compared to the typical 81.5% expected during this period. Kannur received 684.6 mm of rain, a 775% increase. Palakkad, which normally receives 88 mm, experienced an 888% surplus.

Alappuzha and Kollam received relatively less rainfall compared to other districts. Although the monsoon began earlier, only rainfall from today onwards will be considered. Heavy rainfall is less likely in the coming days. Kannur and Kasaragod coastal areas may experience heavy showers, while other regions may see moderate rainfall in the interior. Depending on changes in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, rainfall is expected to intensify again after a break. The warning against venturing into the sea remains in effect for fishermen.