Bengaluru Woman Assaults Auto Driver With Slipper In Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru: Another road rage incident has surfaced in Bengaluru, just days after a Wing Commander assaulted a two-wheeler rider. In the latest case, a woman from North India allegedly attacked a local auto-rickshaw driver with her slipper in the middle of the road. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

Netizens and the public have expressed outrage over the woman's behaviour and are demanding strict action against her. The incident occurred at Bellandur Circle around 4 pm on Saturday. Auto driver Lokesh, a resident of Doddasomanahalli, filed a complaint against the unidentified woman at the Bellandur police station. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Incident details

According to the complaint, while Lokesh was driving his auto-rickshaw near Bellandur Circle, a woman on a two-wheeler suddenly stopped and accused him of hitting her vehicle. Although Lokesh denied the allegation, the woman began verbally abusing him. He then started recording the incident on his mobile phone, which reportedly enraged the woman further. She attempted to snatch his phone and then took off her slipper and repeatedly hit him with it.

Repeated slipper assault

Despite efforts by onlookers and other motorists to calm her down, the woman continued to verbally abuse Lokesh. Even after being advised to take the matter to the police, she attacked him again with her slipper.

'I did nothing wrong'

Acting on the advice of locals, Lokesh visited the police station and filed a formal complaint. He also submitted the video footage as evidence.“I did not hit the woman's two-wheeler. The CCTV footage from the area can confirm this. I did nothing wrong, yet she assaulted and abused me,” Lokesh said in his statement.

Based on the complaint, Bellandur police have registered a case against the unidentified woman. They are working to trace her address using the registration number of her two-wheeler, which was captured in the video. Police said a notice will be issued to the woman soon, and she will be called in for questioning.