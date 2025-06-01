Hajj 2025: Indian Pilgrims From Kerala Reach Mecca, Rituals To Begin On Wednesday

Riyadh: As Hajj is set to begin on Wednesday, lakhs of pilgrims, including from India, have arrived in Mecca. 122,518 pilgrims under the Indian Hajj Committee have arrived this year to perform Hajj. This number of pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from 20 embarkation points in various states of the country on 390 flights. The arrival of pilgrims, which lasted for over a month, concluded on Saturday.

All pilgrims from Kerala under the State Hajj Committee have reached Mecca. The last Hajj flight was from Kochi. All pilgrims from Kannur and Kozhikode had already reached Mecca. The last flight, which departed from Kochi at 8 pm on Thursday, arrived at Jeddah Airport around midnight. There were 289 pilgrims on the last flight. Those who landed at Jeddah Airport were taken to their accommodation in Mecca by Haramain High-speed Train at 2 am on Saturday. Volunteers in Mecca had arranged a reception for the last arriving pilgrims. 16,341 pilgrims arrived in Mecca from the three embarkation points of Kozhikode, Kochi, and Kannur.

This includes 112 pilgrims from Lakshadweep. A few pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Mahe, and Karnataka also traveled with the state pilgrims. The bus service from the centers where Indian pilgrims are staying to Haram and back was stopped on Saturday evening. This action was taken as per the instructions of the Saudi Traffic Department to avoid traffic congestion on the roads. The bus service will resume after Hajj, on the evening of Dhul-Hijjah 15.

In the coming days, the pilgrims will stay in their accommodations, offering prayers in nearby mosques until the Hajj rituals begin. Only three days are left for Hajj to commence. Hajj begins on Wednesday. Pilgrims will start moving to Mina from Tuesday night. Pilgrims from Kerala have already completed all preparations for Hajj.