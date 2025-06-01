Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bada Mangal: Date, Significance, And Easy Remedies For A Blessed Day

2025-06-01 06:09:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>When is the 4th Bada Mangal:</strong> All Tuesdays in Jyeshtha month are considered special and are known as Bada Mangal or Budhwa Mangal. This year, Jyeshtha month has five Tuesdays. The fourth Bada Mangal falls on June 3rd. Performing Hanumanji's puja and certain remedies on this day can alleviate your troubles. These remedies are simple and can be performed by anyone. Learn more about Bada Mangal remedies below...</p><h2><strong>Remedies for Bada Mangal</strong></h2><p>Offer Chola to Hanumanji on the fourth Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha month, i.e., June 3rd. Use sindoor (vermilion) and chameli (jasmine) oil for this. After offering Chola, adorn Hanumanji with a garland of rose flowers. This remedy can help overcome your problems.</p><h2><strong>How to Light a Lamp for Hanumanji</strong></h2><p>Light a special lamp for Hanumanji on Bada Mangal. Take a large lamp, fill it with pure ghee, and place wicks in such a way that its four ends face outwards. This is called a four-faced lamp (Chaumukha Deepak). Light this lamp and place it before Hanumanji. This will also benefit you.</p><h2><strong>Hanumanji Mantras to Chant</strong></h2><p>Chanting Hanumanji's mantras on Bada Mangal yields special results. Here are some mantras of Hanumanji-</p><p>- ऊं हं हनुमते नमः (Om Han Hanumate Namah)- ऊं हं हनुमते रुद्रात्मकाय हुं फट् (Om Han Hanumate Rudratmakaya Hum Phat)- ऊं नमो भगवते आंजनेयाय महाबलाय स्वाहा (Om Namo Bhagavate Anjaneyaya Mahabalaya Swaha)- ऊं रामदूताय विद्महे कपिराजाय धीमहि। तन्नो हनुमत् प्रचोदयात् (Om Ramdootaaya Vidmahe Kapiraajaaya Dheemahi. Tanno Hanumat Prachodayaat)</p><h2><strong>Offering Bhog to Hanumanji</strong></h2><p>Offer bananas to Hanumanji on Bada Mangal. This is a beloved offering to Hanumanji. After offering the bhog, distribute it as prasad among devotees. This remedy can quickly alleviate your sufferings.</p><h2><strong>Offering Perfume to Hanumanji</strong></h2><p>Hanumanji is also pleased by offering perfume. Offer Kewda or Mogra perfume to Hanumanji. Sprinkle a little of this perfume on Hanumanji's shoulders and place the rest at his feet. This can bring you good news soon.</p><p><strong>Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.</strong></p>

