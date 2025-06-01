PSG Destroys Inter Milan 5-0 First-Ever Champions League Title, Without Mbappe Highlights

Paris Saint-Germain made history in Munich, smashing Inter Milan 5-0 to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title! A dazzling display saw goals from Doué (2), Hakimi, Kvaratskhelia, and Mayulu. Coach Luis Enrique led PSG to a historic treble, igniting wild celebrations across Paris. From teenage brilliance to total domination, this final was one for the ages. Watch full highlights and reactions now!

