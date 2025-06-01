Owaisi In Algeria Embarrasses Pakistan Again FULL SPEECH

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking in Algeria as part of an All-Party Delegation, slammed Pakistan, calling it the 'epicentre of Takfirism.' He drew sharp parallels between Pakistan-based terror groups and outfits like Daesh and Al-Qaeda, saying their ideology falsely claims religious sanction. Owaisi firmly stated, 'Islam does not allow killing.' His bold remarks received strong international attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.