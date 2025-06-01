CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Warns Of Evolving Warfare Driven By AI, Hypersonics At Shangri-La Dialogue

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, participated in the Chiefs of Defence Round Table at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. Global defence leaders, including those from Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, the UK, and the US, discussed critical security challenges, emerging trends, and innovative solutions in Dialogue.

The talks focused on strategic decision-making, sharing best practices, and fostering cooperation to promote stability and address evolving security concerns in the defence sector.

While addressing the dialogue on 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges', General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the evolving geopolitical dynamics and rapid technological shifts that were redefining the nature of warfare, underscoring that the democratisation of technology has empowered non-state actors, fueling proxy wars and instability.

CDS emphasised that Future Warfare will be shaped by four trends: the proliferation of sensors across all domains, long-range hypersonic and precision weapons, manned-unmanned teaming with autonomous systems, and the intelligentisation of the battlefield driven by AI, ML, LLMs, and quantum tech.

CDS also outlined the approach to Capability Development through adaptability, innovation, and self-reliance, wherein India has created collaborative defence manufacturing ecosystems with private industry, adopting a 'Tactics-led Modernisation' strategy in developing systems suited to operational needs and local conditions.

He emphasised that the ongoing transformation would include changes to doctrine, organisational culture and human capital, where India's unique geography, experience and aspirations shape its defence outlook.

General Anil Chauhan affirmed India's commitment to global peace & responsible innovation and commended the Shangri-La Dialogue as a critical forum for fostering dialogue and cooperation in the collective pursuit of global stability.

Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's premier defence and security summit that brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, policy makers and strategic experts across the globe. The event will witness leaders from 40 nations addressing Indo-Pacific Security challenges.

The engagements will provide a platform to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests and enhance India's strategic partnerships in the Indo - Pacific region.