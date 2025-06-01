403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
R. Madhavan's 6 THESE South Indian Films Remade In Bollywood
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Tamil and Bollywood star R. Madhavan turned 55. Born on June 1, 1970, Haranathan Raghavan is a South Indian hero whose many films have been remade in Bollywood. Here are 6 of his films, 3 of which he starred in himself...</p><img>Alaipayuthey (2002), directed by Mani Ratnam and starring R. Madhavan and Shalini, was remade in Bollywood as Saathiya (2002) with Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji. The remake was a hit.<img>Minnale (2001), directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring R. Madhavan, Reema Sen, and Abbas, was remade in Bollywood as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan. The remake flopped.<img>Run (2002), directed by N. Lingusamy and starring R. Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and Atul Kulkarni, was remade in Hindi in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The remake flopped.<img>Nala Damayanthi (2003), directed by T.S.B.K. Mouli and starring R. Madhavan, Geethu Mohandas, and Kamal Haasan, was remade in Hindi as Ramji Londonwaley (2005) with R. Madhavan, Samita Bangargi Chaudhary, and Satish Shah. The remake flopped.<img>Vettai (2012), directed by N. Lingusamy and starring R. Madhavan, Arya, Sameera Reddy, Amala Paul, and Ashutosh Rana, was remade in Hindi as Baaghi 3 (2020) with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The remake was a semi-hit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment