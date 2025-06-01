403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
81 Arrested In Assam For Pro-Pakistan Posts As NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>With two more arrests, 81 "anti-nationals" are now behind bars in Assam for sympathising with Pakistan on social media posts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. </p><p>The latest arrests are from Kamrup and Sonitpur districts. Sonitpur Police arrested Md Dilbar Hussain, and Kamrup Police arrested Hafizur Rahman for allegedly sympathising with Pakistan with their posts on social media. </p><p>The Chief Minister said that authorities are tracking "anti-national" social media posts and taking action. </p><p> </p><p>81 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pak | #Update | 1 June1️⃣ @SonitpurPolice arrested Md Dilbar Hussain 2️⃣ @KamrupPolice arrested Hafizur RahmanOur systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking actions.</p><p>- Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025</p><p> </p><p>"81 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pak | #Update | 1 June," Sarma said in a post on X. "@SonitpurPolice arrested Md Dilbar Hussain. @KamrupPolice arrested Hafizur Rahman. Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking actions," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states, including Assam, in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.</p><p>Searches were conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.</p><p>NIA teams have seized several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials, during the searches. These are being extensively examined for clues to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.</p><p>As per NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in the searches had connections with Pakistani operatives and acted as financial conduits for carrying out espionage activities in India.</p><p>NIA had registered the case on 20th May following the arrest of an accused person who had been sharing sensitive information with PIOs since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.</p><p>The anti-terror agency is continuing with its investigation in the case, registered under sections 61(2), 147, 148 of BNS 2023, sections 3 & 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and section 18 of UA(P) Act 1967.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment